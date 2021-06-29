Tinplate Company of India (₹221.5): Buy

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy Tinplate Company of India. Since its March 2020 low at around ₹56, the stock has been in a long-term uptrend, forming higher peaks and higher troughs. The stock took support in the band between ₹150 and ₹160 this March and resumed the uptrend, following a corrective medium-term downtrend.
However, it met with a resistance at ₹235 in early May and witnessed a sideways consolidation phase. On Monday, the stock has breached the downward sloping trend-line of symmetric triangle pattern by gaining 5.5 per cent with good volume. Also, it has conclusively surpassed the 21- and 50-day moving averages.
The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral one and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bullish zone.
Overall, the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock and it can reach targets of ₹231 and ₹236. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹216.5.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...