Today’s Pick: Bharti Airtel (₹790.55): BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 20, 2022

Go long and accoumulate on dips; book profit at ₹845

The stock of Bharti Airtel has been on a strong uptrend since mid-July and there is a room for further rise from the current level. The stock has just risen and closed well above the key resistance level of ₹780 on Tuesday. Immediate support is in the ₹780-775 region. Below that, ₹760-755 is the next strong support zone. The chances are high for the stock to sustain above ₹775 and move up towards ₹850-860 in the next two-three weeks. Traders can go long and accumulate on dips at ₹780 and ₹765. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹798 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹810. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹820 as soon as the stock touched ₹830. Book profits at ₹845.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on September 21, 2022
Bharti Airtel Ltd
stocks and shares
technical analysis
