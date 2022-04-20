Today’s Pick: Coforge (₹4,019.60): Sell

The stock of Coforge Limited has been in a downtrend since the beginning of this year. While it fell sharply till the third week of February, thereafter, the sell-off slowed as ₹4,100 provided support. Since then, the scrip was largely trading sideways, but with a bearish bias. But for almost three weeks now, the stock is showing renewed bearishness. In line with this, it slipped below the support at ₹4,100.

Going ahead, there could be another leg of downtrend. Especially, since the breakdown below ₹4,100 occurred this week, the stock can be considered for intraday shorting. Traders can short the stock on Wednesday at around Tuesday’s close of ₹4,019.60 with stop-loss at ₹4,110. Since this is more of an intraday trade, liquidate the shorts when price falls to ₹3,870. In case, if the stock begins with a gap-down and depreciates to ₹3,870 before seeing an intraday recovery to ₹4,030, refrain from trading. Similarly, avoid trading if the stock opens the session above the support-turned-resistance of ₹4,100.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)