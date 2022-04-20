hamburger

Todays Pick

Today’s Pick: Coforge (₹4,019.60): Sell

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 19, 2022

Avoid trading if the stock opens the session above the support-turned-resistance of ₹4,100.

The stock of Coforge Limited has been in a downtrend since the beginning of this year. While it fell sharply till the third week of February, thereafter, the sell-off slowed as ₹4,100 provided support. Since then, the scrip was largely trading sideways, but with a bearish bias. But for almost three weeks now, the stock is showing renewed bearishness. In line with this, it slipped below the support at ₹4,100.

Going ahead, there could be another leg of downtrend. Especially, since the breakdown below ₹4,100 occurred this week, the stock can be considered for intraday shorting. Traders can short the stock on Wednesday at around Tuesday’s close of ₹4,019.60 with stop-loss at ₹4,110. Since this is more of an intraday trade, liquidate the shorts when price falls to ₹3,870. In case, if the stock begins with a gap-down and depreciates to ₹3,870 before seeing an intraday recovery to ₹4,030, refrain from trading. Similarly, avoid trading if the stock opens the session above the support-turned-resistance of ₹4,100.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on April 20, 2022
stocks and shares
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you