The upmove of Medplus Health Services has gained momentum this week. The stock has surged about 12 per cent. The share price well above the key level of ₹700. Dips to ₹700 can now find fresh buyers coming into the market. As such the chances are high for the stock to sustain above ₹700. The outlook is bullish. Medplus Health Services share price can rise to ₹795-₹810 over the next two-three weeks.

Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹715. Stop-loss can be kept at ₹695. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹745 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹760. Revise the stop-loss further up to ₹770 when the share price touches ₹780 on the upside. Book profits at ₹795.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)