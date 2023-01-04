The stock of RHI Magnesita India, which began its latest leg of rally from ₹750 last week, breached a roadblock at ₹850 on Monday. Although there was a minor drop in prices on Tuesday, the momentum is with the bulls, and they are expected to lift the stock on Wednesday.

This makes this scrip a good buy for intraday. So, we suggest buying RHI Magnesita at around ₹863 and place stop-loss at ₹848. When the stock touches ₹885, tighten the stop-loss to ₹865. Book profits at ₹900. In case if the stock opens with a gap-up, wait for the price to drop to ₹863 before buying. Do not trade if it opens below ₹850.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

