Torrent Power (₹582.7): Buy

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The stock of Torrent Power has been in an uptrend since the beginning of the year. But for the past couple of months, it faced a barrier at ₹550 and was unable to move beyond this level. Last week, it finally broke out of this level and on Wednesday, it marked a fresh lifetime high of ₹591.7. The price action indicates further appreciation in the stock in the forthcoming sessions.
Supporting the bullishness, the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) on the daily chart are showing fresh uptick. So, although the stock closed with a loss on Tuesday, the uptrend remains intact.
Hence, participants looking for short-term opportunities can buy the stock at the current level and accumulate at ₹565. Keep initial stop-loss at ₹545. On the upside, the stock will most likely surpass ₹600-mark and touch ₹625, which can be a resistance. Once it crosses over ₹600, shift the stop-loss upwards to ₹575. Liquidate the positions at ₹625 from where the stock might see a corrective decline, if not a trend reversal.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...