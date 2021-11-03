Todays Pick

TVS Motor Company (₹698): BUY

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on November 02, 2021

The near-term outlook for the stock of TVS Motor Company is bullish. The stock surged over 4 per cent on Tuesday breaking above the key resistance level of ₹680. This level will now act as a good resistance-turned-support and limit the downside. There is room for a rise to ₹750-760. Short-term traders can go long now and accumulate on dips at ₹690. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹670.

Trail the stop-loss up to ₹705 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹720. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹725 as soon as the stock touches ₹740. Book profits at ₹745. Please note that the ₹750-₹760 is a strong short-term resistance zone that can hold on the first test.

The chances are high for the stock to reverse lower from this resistance zone towards ₹685-680 or even lower going forward. The stock can consolidate between ₹680 and ₹760 for some time and then break above ₹760 eventually to target ₹800 and higher levels over the medium-term.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading).

Published on November 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
TVS Motor Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like