Vedanta (₹150.4): Buy

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹147. This rally provides traders with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. Following a sharp fall in the month of October this year from ₹140, the stock found support at ₹91.2 in early November.
Triggered by positive divergence, subsequently, the stock changed direction in early November. Since then, the stock has been on a medium term uptrend. But it encountered a key at ₹147 in mid-December and witnessed a sharp fall that found support at ₹130 on Tuesday and bounced up sharply, climbing 4 per cent. Further, this up-move extended on Wednesday as well by gaining 8 per cent with above average volume, strengthening the medium term uptrend.
Short-term trend is also up for the stock. There has been an increase in the daily volume over the past two trading sessions. The daily relative strength index has re-entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continue to feature in the bullish zone.
Moreover, the daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators are featuring in the positive terrain. The short-term outlook is bullish for the stock and it has potential to continue to trend upwards in the coming trading sessions.
Short-term targets are ₹156.5 and ₹160. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹147.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
₹1375 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360134513901405 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...