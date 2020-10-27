Zee Entertainment Enterprises (₹176.6): Sell

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally in August, the stock had encountered a key resistance at ₹225 in early September.
Subsequently, the stock changed direction triggered by negative divergence in the daily relative strength index and the daily price rate of change indicator.
While trending down, the stock had emphatically breached its 50- and 200-day moving averages and trades well below these moving averages. After a minor corrective rally in the past week, the stock met with a crucial barrier at ₹185 and continued to trend downwards.
On Monday, ZEEL plunged 4.9 per cent. The daily RSI has entered the bearish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI features in the neutral region.
The daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the negative territory. Targets are ₹169 and ₹166. Traders can sell with a stop-loss at ₹181. (Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
After the recent price rise, not much activities seen in domestic rates in 2020
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...