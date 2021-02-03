Todays Pick

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (₹243.2): Buy

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 03, 2021

Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at ₹135 in August 2020. After breaching a key resistance at ₹220 in mid-December 2020, the stock started to move sideways in a wide band between ₹212 and ₹235.

On Tuesday, the stock jumped 7 per cent, accompanied by good volume, breaking above a key resistance as well as the upper boundary of the sideways movement at ₹235. The short-term outlook is bullish for ZEL. It can reach the price targets of ₹253 and ₹258. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹238.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

