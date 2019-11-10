RBL Bank (₹323.9): Buy

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
Investors with a medium-term perspective and a contrarian view can buy the stock of RBL Bank at current levels.
Following a sharp fall in July and August, the stock began to trend down gradually. But it found support at around ₹250 in October. It recorded a new low at ₹230 in late October.
Subsequently, the stock changed direction, triggered by positive divergence in the weekly relative strength index and daily price rate of change indicator. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. Since early October, there has been an increase in daily volumes. In late October, the stock breached a key resistance at ₹300 and managed to stay above this level.
On Friday, the stock gained 5 per cent accompanied by an above-average volume, resuming the uptrend. Moreover, the stock managed to close above the 50-day moving average. The daily RSI is on the brink of entering the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is likely to enter the neutral region from the bearish zone.
Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator hovers in the positive terrain, implying buying interest. Taking a contrarian view, the medium-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹350 and ₹370. Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy with a stop-loss at ₹300.
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 paused last week; traders should remain watchful
Employee Stock Option Plans are usually a win-win for both the employee and the employer. But look at the tax ...
Good asset-liability position makes the firm stand out in a stressed environment
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...