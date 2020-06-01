Rupee likely to remain bullish today

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
The rupee (INR) ended last week with a gain of nearly half a per cent as it closed at 75.61 versus the preceding week’s close of 75.95 against the dollar (USD). Though it had been testing the critical resistance at 75.6, the rupee was unable to breach that level decisively.
But today, the rupee has gone past the important hurdle of 75.6. The Indian currency has opened at 75.34, higher by about 0.4 per cent compared to previous close. On the upside, the nearest resistance is at 75.15, above which 75 can act as a hindrance. But if the local currency declines, 75.4 can be a support. Below that level, 75.6 is a considerable support.
The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) remained sellers in May as well following substantial selling in the March and April. Nevertheless, the amount of selling came down. As per the latest data by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), the net outflow of FPIs stood at ₹7,356 crores (equity and debt combined). As long as FPIs remain sellers, the rupee can face downward pressure.
Foreign reserves:
The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday showed that the foreign reserves went up between May 15 and May 22. As per the report, the total reserves increased by $3 billion i.e. it increased to $490 billion from $487 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, increased by about $3 billion to $451.7 billion from $448.7 billion. The value of gold holding was largely unchanged at $32.8 billion compared to the preceding week. Increase in the reserves gives more room for the RBI to stem volatility.
Dollar index:
The dollar index posted a loss of 1.5 per cent last week as it closed at 98.34 versus preceding week’s 99.86. Thus, it has closed in the red for two consecutive weeks, indicating a build-up of bearish momentum. While the index is now trading at 98.1, the nearest support is at 97.75 with subsequent support at 97.15. Dollar depreciation is a positive factor for the rupee.
Trade strategy:
The rupee has begun the day on the front foot and until it trades above 75.6, it can be bullish. So, for intraday, traders can buy rupee on declines with stop-loss at 75.6.
Supports: 75.4 and 75.6
Resistances: 75.15 and 75
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...