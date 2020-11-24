Rupee might appreciate today

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR) ended marginally higher at 74.09 against the dollar (USD) on Monday. In today’s session, after opening flat, it has been inching up and has moved above the important level of 74. Further appreciation can take the local currency to 73.85 and then possibly to 73.7 – a resistance level. But if INR weakens, it can find support at 74.3. Subsequent support is at 74.5.
The positive trend in the foreign inflows continue for the current month. On Monday, the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have made net investments of ₹4,738 crore. This has been a positive factor for the local currency and consistent inflows can help the rupee gain against the dollar.
The dollar index witnessed a volatile session yesterday. While it decline in the first half of the session, the index recovered in the latter half and rallied sharply ending the day with a minor gain. It registered an intraday high of 92.8 before ending the session at 92.5. For the past few trading sessions the index has been trading sideways between 92 and 92.75 and unless either of these levels are taken out, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed.
The rupee has opened on the front foot and it has rallied above the important level of 74. The price action looks positive and the local currency is likely to advance in today’s session. So, traders can be positive and buy INR with stop-loss at 74.1.
Supports: 74 and 74.3
Resistances: 73.85 and 73.7
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
After breaking out of the resistance at ₹310 last week, the stock of Carborundum Universal rallied and ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...