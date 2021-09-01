Rupee on the positive track

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR) has gone up sharply so far this week following Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium. The Fed looks like not in a hurry to start the rate hike cycle even though tapering measures are likely to kick-in this year. Following this, the dollar declined. On Monday, the rupee opened on the front foot and has been rallying so far. Currently trading at around 73, INR is up by 0.1 per cent against USD year-to-date.
While the equity market is soaring to new heights, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) seem to be more interested in the debt segment of late. The net investments in August stood at ₹16,556 crore according to the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), out of which the debt market has seen a net inflow of ₹14,376 crore, including the VRR (voluntary retention route). Equity net inflows stood at ₹2,083 crore. So, the FPI fund flows have been positive for the rupee and going ahead, it is likely to remain so. The equity market hitting new highs might result in more funds flows towards that segment. Nevertheless, irrespective of the final destination of the FPI money, inflows are positive for the local currency.
Since September last year, the rupee has largely been moving in a sideways band within 72.30 and 75. That said, the rupee took support at 75 in mid-July and has been appreciating. The rally accelerated in the last few sessions and is now hovering at an important level of 73. Going by the price action of the last one year, the Indian unit is likely to advance towards 72.30 in the short term. Nearest support from the current level is at 73.50.
The dollar index, after marking a nine-month high of 93.73 a couple of weeks ago, could not sustain at the highs, it fell back below 93 and so long as it trades below this level, the bias will be bearish. Further fall from here can be positive for the rupee.
The domestic currency has been appreciating in the recent weeks and the fund flows are in support of the same. The news around the Fed seems like the rate hike is no imminent even if they start reducing asset purchases. Technically, the rupee chart is bullish and the dollar index is below an important level, giving it a bearish inclination. So, the rupee is likely to head towards 72.50 and 72.30 in the near term.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...