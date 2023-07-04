The Indian rupee has been stuck in a narrow range over the last couple of weeks. Barring the short-lived rise to 81.75 on Monday, the rupee has been oscillating between 81.85 and 82.20 for more than two weeks now. The domestic currency has reversed sharply lower from Monday’s high of 81.75 to close at 82.02 on Tuesday. Thus, the rupee has come back into its 81.85-82.20 range again.

On one hand, strong domestic equities and foreign money inflows are helping the rupee to sustain around 82. The Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in about $6.85 billion into the Indian markets in the month of June. The month of July has also begun on a strong note. There has been a net inflow of $1.6 billion so far this month.

On the other hand, the recent rise in the dollar index and crude oil price could keep the domestic currency vulnerable to break below 82.20 going forward.

Near-term bullish

The dollar index and the Brent Crude Oil prices are looking bullish for the near-term. The dollar index (103) has good chances for a rise up to 104-104.20 in the next couple of weeks. The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterating recently that more rate hikes in the upcoming meetings can support the greenback to remain strong. Market expects the Fed to increase the rates by 25 basis points in its meeting this month. The next Fed meeting is scheduled on July 26.

On the other hand, Brent Crude ($76.37 per barrel) can rise to $79 and even $81 in the near-term. Production cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia can aid the oil prices to sustain higher.

Higher oil and strong dollar index can limit the upside in the rupee going forward.

Charts

The range of 81.85-82.20 remains intact for now. However, on the charts, the domestic currency looks vulnerable. The level of 81.85 is a strong trendline resistance. Failure to sustain the break of this resistance on Monday and an immediate reversal indicates lack of strength in the rupee to rise above 81.85.

This leaves the chances high for the rupee to break 82.20 if not immediately, but eventually in the coming days. Such a break will see the rupee weakening towards 82.50 initially. It will also increase the chances of the domestic currency falling back towards 83 levels over the medium-term.

Rupee will get a breather only if it makes a decisive close below 81.85. In that case, it can recover towards 81.60 and 81.50 in the near-term.

