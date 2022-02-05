Rupee roundup: Rupee weakens against Euro

The Indian rupee (INR) February futures contracts traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) remained mixed in the past week. The domestic currency strengthened against the US dollar (USD) but weakened against the Euro (EUR) and British Pound (GBP).

The EURINR Futures contract on the NSE rose sharply by 2.17 per cent last week. The euro strengthening sharply against the US dollar after the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting last week saw the rupee weakening against it. The EURUSD had surged 2.8 per cent last week. The EURINR contract on the NSE has closed at 85.79 and has a crucial resistance at 86. A break above 86 can take it further up towards 87 in the coming week. Similarly, the rise in the GBPUSD towards 1.36 against the US dollar took the GBPINR higher last week.

The GBPINR Futures contract, up 0.62 per cent has closed at 101.4850. The contract has been broadly ranged between 100.40 and 102.35. The pull-back on Friday from the high of 101.92 indicates that the range is likely to remain intact. The cross can continue to oscillate within this range for some more time. We will have to wait for a breakout on either side of 100.4 or 102.35, which will determine the next leg of move.

The weakness of the dollar against the euro and pound aided the rupee to strengthen against the greenback. The domestic currency was up 0.62 per cent against the dollar and the USDINR contract has closed at 74.8550. However, there is support for the pair at 74.70. A strong break below it is needed to see the dollar weakening further against the rupee towards 74.60 and 74.40 in the coming week. While 74.70 holds, the dollar can rebound and the USDINR pair can rise back to 75-75.20 and even higher. As such the price action at 74.70 will need a close watch this week.

Against the Japanese Yen (JPY) the rupee has closed on a flat note for the week at 65.1775 on the NSE. The rupee has room to strengthen further towards 64.85 against the Yen.

Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in