BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
The rupee (INR) has opened higher today against the dollar (USD). The local currency has opened at 76.09 versus its previous close of 76.29. It is currently testing an important level of 76.
Yesterday, the local currency lost nearly 1.5 per cent against the greenback. With that, the year-to-date loss as per yesterday’s close stands at about 6.9 per cent. After recording a lifetime low of 76.32, it closed yesterday’s session at 76.29. Further decline could drag the rupee to 76.5, below which it could even drop to 77. On the other hand, if the rupee rises, it will face hurdle at 76 and 75.7
The Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) were sellers on Monday too. The total tally of net outflow for the current month is now ₹1,02,411 crore (equity and debt combined), according to the latest data by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). Year-to-date, FPIs have net sold ₹92,484 crore. The rupee will face considerable downward pressure if the FPIs continue to sell.
Dollar index:
The dollar index moderated yesterday and closed at 102.1 versus its previous close of 102.8. The bulls seem to have taken a pause as the index continue to soften in today’s session. It has slipped below 102 and the nearest support is at 101. A softening dollar demand can be favourable for the domestic currency.
Trade strategy:
The rupee has opened with a gain today. But as long as it trades below 75.7 it can be bearish, and the intermittent rallies could face selling pressure. Hence, one can continue to hold bearish view on the domestic unit until it trades below 75.7. Traders can sell rupee with stop-loss at 75.7
Supports: 76.3 and 76.5
Resistances: 76 and 75.7
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium Mini on the MCX, that is, Alumini, has been trading in a sideways ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...