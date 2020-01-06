Short rupee on rallies with stop loss at 71.75

My five: Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
The rupee (INR) faced substantial selling pressure against the dollar (USD) on Friday because of the geopolitical tensions in the middle east. The prospect of crude oil price shooting up weighed on the Indian currency. On Friday, the rupee opened much lower at 71.61 versus its previous close of 71.37 and it continued to decline throughout the session, closing at 71.8.
If the downward pressure sustains and if it breaks below the support band between 71.88 and 72, the local currency may depreciate to 72.25. On the other hand, if rupee gains from current level, it will face a hurdle at 71.6, beyond which the resistance is at 71.4
Taking a broader view, one can observe in the chart that, since September, the rupee has been treading within the range between 70.5 and 72.25.
Though there was a temporary demand for the dollar, the dollar index could not gain beyond 97. If the index gains traction today, it could rise towards the resistance at 97.2; resistance above that level is at 97.75. On the downside, the supports are at 96.7 and 96.
Trade strategy:
As the Indian currency has inched below the key support at 72, it can be approached with a bearish bias. Hence, traders can initiate fresh rupee short positions on rallies with stop-loss at 71.75
Supports: 72.25 and 72.4
Resistances: 71.6 and 71.4
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Progress has been substantial, but more needs to be done on immunisation and other fronts
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
The Indian benchmarks are facing a considerable selling pressure as tensions in the middle east escalates. All ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
The rupee (INR) faced substantial selling pressure against the dollar (USD) on Friday because of the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...