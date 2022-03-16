Sobha Ltd (₹709): SELL

The stock of Sobha Limited has been in a strong downtrend since mid-January. The stock has been consolidating between ₹688 and ₹794 since the last week of February. This sideways consolidation is still intact. However, with the broader trend down, the chances are high for it to break the current downside range. Also, the 21-Day Moving Average (DMA) is on the verge of breaking below the 200-DMA. This strengthens the the stock breaking the current downside range. As such, a break below ₹688 in the forthcoming days could drag the stock down to ₹600 and then to ₹540 and ₹500.

Traders can go short at current levels and accumulate it on the rise at ₹770. Keep the stop-loss at ₹815 and trailing it down to ₹690 as soon as the stock falls to ₹640. Move the stop-loss furhter down to ₹660 when it touches ₹610. Book profits at ₹580.

The bearish outlook will get negated if the stock breaks the current range above ₹794. Such a break can take it up to ₹820-₹840.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)