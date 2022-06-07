hamburger

Technical Analysis

Spandana Sphoorty Financial (₹352.35): SELL

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 07, 2022

Book profits at ₹312

The short-term outlook for the stock of Spandana Sphoorty Financial is bearish. The stock has been coming down consistently since April end. The sharp 6 per cent fall on Monday can intensify the selling pressure going forward. Immediate resistance is at ₹360. Then cluster of resistances are poised in the ₹380-₹400 region. As such the upside is likely to be capped at ₹400 incase if the stock manages to rise above ₹360 from here.

The stock now looks vulnerabl to fall towards the ₹310-₹300 support zone from here. Traders can go short at current levels and also accumulate shorts at ₹358. Keep the stop-loss at ₹378. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹348 as soon as the stock falls to ₹338. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹331 as soon as the stock touches ₹325 on the downside. Book profits at ₹312. In case if the stock breaks below ₹300, the fall can extend up to ₹260-₹250 over the medium-term. From a big picture, the stock will have to see a sustained rise past ₹400 to turn the outlook poisitive. But that looks less likely as seen from the price action in the stock.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on June 07, 2022
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you