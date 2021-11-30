Stay away from lead futures until key trends emerge

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The price of lead, which has been gaining gradually since March, is now facing a slowdown. Consequently, the continuous futures of lead on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is now oscillating in a sideways trend i.e., between ₹182 and ₹194. Thus, unless either of these levels is breached, the next level of trend cannot be confirmed.
Indicating a lack of trend, the contract is trading around the 21- and 50-day moving averages (DMAs). Also, the RSI and the MACD are hovering in the neutral region. So, traders are advised to stay on the sidelines until either ₹182 or ₹194 is breached.
A breakout of ₹194 can turn the outlook positive. Since the trend prior to consolidation has been up, a breakout can result in a good build-up of positive momentum. This can lift the contract above the critical level of ₹200, potentially to ₹210. Therefore, traders can consider longs if ₹194 is breached. Initially, a stop-loss can be placed at ₹186 and revised the same to ₹194 if the contract moves above ₹200. Exit the positions when the contract touches ₹210.
But in case if the contract breaks below ₹182, the short-term trend can turn bearish. The nearest support below ₹182 is the price band of ₹173-₹175. Subsequent support is at ₹167. Hence, one can consider selling the contract if the price falls below ₹182. Initial stop-loss can be at ₹188 and shift it to ₹182 if the contract declines below ₹173. Liquidate the shorts at ₹167.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...