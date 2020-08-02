Stock query: Glenmark on medium-term uptrend

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.
I hold shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals purchased at ₹530. Please let me know whether I can hold the same to get the purchase price or I should sell them. What is the target for the share?
TS Narayanaswamy
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (₹452.2): The long-term downtrend in the stock of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals appears to have neared an end when it recorded a multi-year low at ₹168 in March 2020. Triggered by positive divergence on the daily relative strength index (RSI), the stock changed direction, and has been on a medium-term uptrend since then.
While trending up, it breached key resistances at ₹270 and ₹370, which turned into a key support and cushioned it in mid-June.
Following a short-term corrective decline, the stock found support at ₹405 and continued to trend upwards recently.
The stock trades well above the 50- and 200-day moving averages. Further, there has been an increase in daily volume over the past one-and-a-half months.
The daily RSI has entered the bullish zone backing the stock’s uptrend.
The medium-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It has the potential to trend northwards and test a long-term resistance at ₹500. A decisive break above this barrier will strengthen the uptrend and push the stock higher to ₹550 and then to ₹600.
As long as the stock trades below the crucial long-term trend-deciding level of ₹700, the downtrend will be intact. An emphatic breakthrough of ₹700 will pave the way for an upmove to ₹750 and then to ₹820 over the long run. Investors with a long-term perspective can stay invested with a stop-loss at ₹280.
You can consider averaging the stock on declines with a stop-loss at ₹330 and consider booking profits at around ₹600. T
he key supports below the immediate base level of ₹410 are at ₹370 and ₹340 levels.
What is the future prospect of Monte Carlo Fashions?
Shri Ram Sikaria
Monte Carlo Fashions (₹156.4): Since recording a new high at ₹664 in January 2018, the stock of Monte Carlo Fashions had been trending downwards.
But in May 2020, the stock marked a 52-week low at ₹128 and found support.
Thereafter, it started to consolidate sideways between ₹130 and ₹170. The upper boundary at ₹170 is limiting the upside.
A strong break above this hurdle will push the stock northwards to ₹190 and then to ₹200 in the medium term.
The subsequent vital resistances are at ₹230 and ₹250.
A further rally above ₹250 can push the stock higher to ₹280 and then to ₹300.
To alter the long-term downtrend, the stock needs to decisively break above a key long-term resistance in the zone between ₹385 and ₹400.
Such a break can push the stock higher to ₹450. Conversely, failure to move beyond ₹170 will keep the stock moving sideways between ₹130 and ₹170 for a while. The immediate support is placed at ₹144.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...