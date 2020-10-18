Stock query: IOC trending downwards

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.
I have been holding the stock of IOC for a long time. Kindly share your view.
Narasingh Mohanty
Indian Oil Corporation (₹74.2): The stock of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has been on a long-term downtrend since recording a multi-year high at ₹231 in August 2017.
Both the medium- as well as the short-term trends are also down for the stock.
It recorded a 52-week low at ₹71.1 in late May this year and witnessed a corrective rally. However, the stock met with a key barrier at around ₹95 in late July and resumed the downtrend.
Since then, it has been on a short-term downtrend.
For the past three weeks, the stock has been on a sideways move in a narrow band between ₹73 and ₹77. It is hovering just above the key medium-term base level of ₹71.
An emphatic plunge below this support can pull the stock down to ₹65 and then to ₹60 over the short to medium term.
On the upside, a decisive move above the key resistance level of ₹95 can bring back bullish momentum and take the stock northwards to ₹100. A further breakthrough of ₹100 can push the stock higher to ₹110 and then to the ₹120-₹125 zone over the medium term.
What are the prospects for the stocks of GMR Infrastructure and Prakash Industries?
Pradeep Kabra
GMR Infrastructure (₹23.7): Since taking support at around ₹14 in early March this year, the stock had been on an intermediate-term uptrend.
But a vital resistance at ₹28 limited the stock’s rally in late August. A corrective decline has been in place since then. A decline below the immediate support level of ₹22 can pull the stock lower to ₹20.
An emphatic plunge below the key support level of ₹20 will alter the intermediate-term downtrend and pull the stock down to ₹18 and then to ₹16 over the medium term. An emphatic breakthrough of the immediate resistances at ₹26 and ₹28 will strengthen the uptrend and take the stock northwards to ₹30 and then to ₹35 over the long run.
Prakash Industries (₹44.5): Last week, the stock gained 13.4 per cent with good volume. It has rebounded from a key base level of ₹40. Since a March low of ₹18.5, it has been on an intermediate-term uptrend.
A break above ₹50 is needed to reinforce the uptrend and take the stock higher to ₹600 over the medium term. A key support at ₹40 can cushion the stock, but a strong decline below this base can pull the stock down to ₹36 and then to ₹30.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
A good long-term bet considering its healthy growth in loan book and sound asset quality
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...