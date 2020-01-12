Technical Analysis

Your Stock Portfolio

Stock Query: MOIL on revival mode, but hurdles ahead

Yoganand D | Updated on January 12, 2020 Published on January 12, 2020

A break above ₹160 will strengthen the uptrend and take it to ₹180 in medium term

Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.

I bought MOIL at ₹189. What is the long-term perspective of this holding?

Sathish S

MOIL (₹156.4): Following a long-term downtrend that commenced from the 2017 high of ₹285, the stock of MOIL found support in August 2019 at ₹118. It subsequently changed direction, and has been in a medium-term uptrend since then.

While trending up, the stock encountered a crucial resistance at ₹145 in October and November, 2019. However, it managed to surpass this barrier in early January, 2020. Further, the stock also decisively breached its 50-day and 200-day moving averages in early January, and trades well above them.

There has been an increase in daily volume over the past two weeks. The short-term trend is up. That said, the stock faces a key long-term resistance ahead at ₹160.

A strong break above this barrier will strengthen the uptrend and take the stock higher to ₹180 and then to ₹200 over the medium- to-long term. But an inability to move beyond ₹160 will keep the stock moving sideways for a while in the band between ₹145 and ₹160.

On the downside, a strong fall below the significant support at ₹145 will drag the stock down to ₹133. A further decline from this base will reinforce the long-term downtrend and pull the stock lower to ₹118 over the medium term. You can consider averaging the stock in dips while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹130, and consider exiting if the stock reaches ₹200 in the long run. Investors with a low risk appetite can buy above ₹160 levels.

I have shares of NOCIL at ₹127 and DCB Bank at ₹220. Is it the right time to average these stocks?

Rakesh Kumar

NOCIL (₹113.3): The stock took support, recording a 52-week low at ₹73 in August, and started to trend upwards. But it faces difficulty in breaking above a significant long-term resistance at ₹120.

A breakthrough of this hurdle will reinforce the bullish momentum and take the stock northwards to ₹140 and ₹150 in the medium term.

Such a rally will strengthen the medium uptrend that has been in place from August 2019. A strong break above the key resistance level of ₹170 is required to alter the long-term downtrend and push the stock upwards to ₹185 and ₹200 over the long run.

Conversely, a fall below the vital base level of ₹95 would bring back selling interest and pull the stock lower to ₹90 and then to ₹80 levels. You can average with a stop-loss at ₹92 and exit if the stock struggles to move beyond ₹150 levels.

DCB Bank (₹185.9): The stock of DCB Bank is in a corrective rally now and tests resistance at ₹190. A break above this level will pave the way for a rally to ₹205, which is a long-term resistance level that needs to be conclusively breached thereafter. Such a move can push the stock northwards to ₹220 and then to ₹240 levels.

You can average in declines with a stop-loss at ₹160.

The immediate supports are at ₹175 and ₹165.

Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in

Published on January 12, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Stock trading call: Buy Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company