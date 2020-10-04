Stock query: Natco Pharma on medium-term uptrend

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.
I hold shares of Natco Pharma. What is the outlook for the stock for the short, medium and long terms?
Sarvesh Goel
Natco Pharma (₹939.2): The stock of Natco Pharma has been on an intermediate-term uptrend since registering a 52-week low at ₹450 in late March this year. While trending up, the stock decisively breached a key long-term resistance at ₹700 in late July and continued to trend northwards.
Both the medium- and short-term trends are up for the stock.
The stock trades well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages. That said, it faces a significant long-term resistance ahead at ₹1,000, which is also a psychological level to note.
A strong break above this level can pave the way for an upmove to ₹1,100 and then to ₹1,200 over the medium term.
Key medium-term resistances above these barriers are pegged at ₹1,350 and ₹1,500 levels.
But failure to move beyond ₹1,000 can witness a sideways corrective phase in the band between ₹900 and ₹1,000.
A slump below the immediate support level of ₹900 can drag the stock down to ₹800 over the short term.
A strong fall below ₹800 will alter the medium-term uptrend and pull the stock lower to ₹740 and then to ₹700.
As long as the stock trades above ₹700, the intermediate-term uptrend will remain intact.
Investors with a long-term perspective can stay invested with a long-term stop-loss at ₹660.
I am a long-term investor and have been holding shares of Eros Media for the past two years. What is the future prospect of the stock?
Jyotiprakash M
Eros International Media (₹21.5): Across all-time frames — short, medium and long term — the stock of Eros International Media is on a downtrend. Since recording a multi-year low at ₹7.17 in late March, the stock has been on a corrective phase in which it rallied to ₹30.4 — a 52-week high marked in late August this year — and declined to ₹20.
Currently, the stock trades above the base level of ₹20 with a negative bias.
A fall below this level can drag the stock lower to ₹17.5 and then to ₹15 over the medium term.
The next supports are at ₹13 and ₹10.
On the other hand, a decisive rally above the near-term resistance levels of ₹25 and ₹30 can take the stock higher to ₹40 and then to ₹50 over the long run.
You can consider exiting the stock on rallies.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
