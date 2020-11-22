Technical Analysis

Your Stock Portfolio

Stock query: Suven Pharmaceuticals on short-term downtrend

Yoganand D | Updated on November 22, 2020 Published on November 22, 2020

A decline below ₹320 can pull the stock down to ₹295 and ₹280 over the short term

Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.

Please advise on the stock of Suven Pharmaceuticals purchased at ₹305. What are the prospects for the medium and the long term for this stock?

Sudhakar

Suven Pharmaceuticals (₹332.3): After getting listed in early March this year, the stock of Suven Pharmaceuticals witnessed a downmove and recorded a fresh low at ₹87 (adjusted) in late March.

Subsequently, the stock changed direction, and has since been on an intermediate-term uptrend.

During the uptrend, the stock decisively breached a key resistance at ₹177 in June and continued to trend upwards.

In late September, it met with a key resistance at ₹400 and began to decline. Since then, the stock has been on a short-term downtrend.

It now tests a crucial support at ₹320. A decline below this base can pull the stock down to ₹295 and then to ₹280 over the short term. Further plunge below ₹280 can drag the stock down to ₹240.

As long as the stock trades above the vital support level of ₹240, the intermediate-term uptrend stays in place.

However, if the stock slumps below this support, it will alter the uptrend and pull the stock down to ₹200 and then to ₹177 over the medium term.

On the upside, a strong breakthrough above the immediate resistance level of ₹360 can reinforce the uptrend and take the stock northwards to ₹380 and then to ₹400 in the medium term.

An emphatic break-out of ₹400 will pave the way for an up-move to ₹440 and then to ₹460 over the long run.

You can consider booking partial profit on a fall below the immediate support level of ₹320 and repurchase at lower levels.

Investors with a long-term view can stay invested with a stop-loss at ₹220.

Can I buy shares of Sumitomo Chemical India at the current price? Kindly advise.

TVS Prakash Rao

Sumitomo Chemical India (₹281.4): Following a medium-term uptrend, the stock of Sumitomo Chemical India has been in a sideways consolidation phase in the band between ₹260 and ₹310 since this June.

Within the sideways band, the stock has been charting downwards since late September. A strong break above the immediate resistance level of ₹300 will alter this downtrend and take the stock higher to the upper boundary of ₹310.

An emphatic break above ₹310 can accelerate the stock northwards to ₹320 and then to ₹340 levels over the medium term.

You can buy the stock on decline with a stop-loss at ₹255. On the downside, a decisive fall below the lower boundary of ₹260 can pull the stock down to ₹240 and then to ₹220 over the medium term.

Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 22, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.