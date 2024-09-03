The outlook for Aditya Birla Capital is bullish. The downtrend that was in place since mid-June this year seems to have ended. The price action over the last few weeks signals a trend reversal. Immediate support is around ₹224. Below that, ₹219-₹216 is the next strong support zone. Aditya Birla Capital share price can rise to ₹250 in the next few weeks. Intermediate resistance is around ₹231.

A break above it can boost the bullish momentum and take the share price higher. Traders can go long now at ₹227. Accumulate on dips at ₹222. Keep the stop-loss at ₹214 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹230 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹236. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹238 when the price touches ₹243. Exit the long positions at ₹250.

Video Credit: Businessline

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)