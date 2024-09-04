The outlook for Akzo Nobel India is bullish. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since mid-March this year with intermediate corrections. On Tuesday the stock has risen over 2 per cent. This indicates that the uptrend has resumed after a short correction. Immediate support is in the ₹3,450-₹3,430 region. Below that ₹3,380 is the next strong support. We expect the downside to be limited to ₹3,430 itself.
Akzo Nobel India share price can rise to ₹3,720-₹3,740 in a week or two. Traders can go long now at ₹3,506. Accumulate on dips at 3,470. Keep the stop-loss at ₹3,380. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹3,540 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹3,580. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹3,630 when the price touches ₹3,680. Exit the long positions at ₹3,720.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.