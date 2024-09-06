The stock of Alembic Ltd witnessed a breakout of a resistance at ₹158 a couple of weeks back. But after hitting a high of ₹169, the price started to drop. This week, it found support at ₹150, where the 20-day moving average coincides. On the back of this, the scrip saw a rebound, hinting that the broader uptrend has resumed.

Today's Stock Recommendation: September 6, 2024

Video Credit: Businessline

The price is likely to touch ₹175 in the next few sessions. That said, before this rally, the price might see a minor decline to ₹156. Therefore, traders can go long now at ₹163 and accumulate of the price dips to ₹156. Place initial stop-loss at ₹150. When the price rises to ₹170, alter the stop-loss to ₹164. Book profits at ₹175.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)