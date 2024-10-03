The upmove in Clean Science and Technology is gaining momentum. The 3 per cent rise on Tuesday has taken the share price well above a key resistance level of ₹1,610. That leaves the outlook bullish. The region between ₹1,610 and ₹1,600 will now act as a strong support and can limit the downside. Moving average crossovers on the daily chart also strengthen the bullish case. It indicates that the downside could be limited.

The Clean Science and Technology share price can rise to ₹1,710-1,720 in the coming weeks. Traders can go long now at ₹1,626. Accumulate on dips at ₹1,610. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,575. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,640 as soon as the stock goes up to ₹1,670. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,680 when the share price touches ₹1,705. Exit the long positions at ₹1,715.

Video Credit: Businessline

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)