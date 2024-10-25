The short-term outlook for CRISIL is bullish. The stock rose by 3 per cent on Thursday. Also, the 8 per cent surge this week has taken the share price well above a key resistance level of ₹4,865. It also marks a breakout of a channel which strengthens the bullish case. The region between ₹4,880 and ₹4,850 will be a good support zone now which can limit the downside going forward.
CRISIL share price can rise to ₹5,350 in a week or two. Traders can go long now at ₹5,077. Accumulate on dips at ₹4,920. Keep the stop-loss at ₹4,840 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹5,110 as soon as the stock goes up to ₹5,170. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹5,220 when the price touches ₹5,270. Exit the long positions at ₹5,320.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.