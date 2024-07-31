The outlook is bullish for DLF. The corrective fall in place since April this year seems to have ended. The recent reversal from the low of ₹778.45 made on Budget Day is happening from near the 200-day moving average support. The share price is well above the key ₹855-₹865 resistance zone this week.
DLF’s share price can rise to ₹950 in the coming weeks. Traders can go long now at around ₹880. Accumulate on dips at ₹868. Keep the stop-loss at ₹848 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹886 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹895. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹910 when the price touches ₹925. Exit the long positions at ₹940. The rise in the share price could be gradual. So, traders will have to wait patiently.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.