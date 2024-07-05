The near-term outlook is bullish for FDC. The share price has surged over 7 per cent in the last couple of days. This rise has taken the stock well above the key intermediate resistance level of ₹490. The region between ₹495 and ₹490 will now act as a good support zone and limit the downside in case there is dip. FDC share price can rise further to ₹525-₹530 in a week or two. If the current momentum sustains, this rise can also happen much earlier. Traders can go long now at ₹507. Accumulate on dips at ₹497. Keep the stop-loss at ₹488 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹511 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹517. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹522 when the price touches ₹526. Exit the long positions at ₹530.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.