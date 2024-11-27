The stock of FDC, ever since hitting a high of ₹659 in September, has been in a downtrend. The latest leg of fall, which started early this month, came on the back of the resistance at ₹550. But the support at ₹480 arrested the fall last week and then the stock started to consolidate.

The 200-day moving average coinciding at ₹480 helped the bulls gain traction.

This week, the stock has rebounded from the level, and it is likely to extend the upswing. The price is expected to rise to ₹565. So, traders can buy at ₹510 and accumulate at ₹480. Place stop-loss at ₹460. When the price rises to ₹530, revise the stop-loss to ₹510. Tighten the stop-loss to ₹530 when the stock rallies to ₹550. Exit at ₹565.

Video Credit: Businessline

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)