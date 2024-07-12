The outlook for Gateway Distriparks is bullish. The stock had surged over 6 per cent on Thursday breaking above a key resistance level of ₹109. The break also confirms an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the chart. This is a bullish pattern. The neckline support of this pattern is also around ₹109. Gateway Distriparks share price can rise to ₹120 in the coming weeks.

A break above ₹120 will boost the momentum and take the stock further up to ₹132 in the coming months. Traders can go long now at ₹113. Accumulate on dips at ₹110. Keep the stop-loss at ₹107 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹115 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹117. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹117 when the price touches ₹119. Exit the long positions at ₹120.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)