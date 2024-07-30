The short-term outlook is bullish for HFCL. The share price has risen very well over the last week. The stock also began this week on a strong note, surging by over 5 per cent on Monday. This rise has taken the stock well above the intermediate resistance level of ₹123. The region between ₹125 and ₹123 will be a very good support zone. Any intermediate dips are likely to get fresh buyers at lower levels.
HFCL’s share price can rise to ₹140-₹142 in the next few weeks. Traders can go long now at around ₹130. Accumulate on dips at ₹126. Keep the stop-loss at ₹121. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹133 when the price goes up to ₹136. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹135 when the price touches ₹138. Exit the long positions at ₹142.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
