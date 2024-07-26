The outlook for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is bullish. The stock surged 5.8 per cent on Thursday and has closed on a strong note. This rise has taken the share price well above the key intermediate resistance at ₹366. This level of ₹366 will now act as a strong support.
Fresh buyers are likely to emerge at this level and limit the downside. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) share price can rise to ₹395 in the next couple of weeks or even earlier than that. Traders can go long now at ₹374. Accumulate on dips at ₹368. Keep the stop-loss at ₹359 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹378 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹385. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹388 when the price touches ₹391. Exit the long positions at ₹395.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.