The short-term outlook is bullish for ICICI Securities. The stock has just made a bullish breakout of its sideways consolidation that was in place since mid-March this year. Support is in the ₹760-750 zone. The chances are looking high for the stock to sustain above ₹750 going forward. Moving average cross-over on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case. It indicates that the downside could be limited, and dips will be bought.

ICICI Securities share price can rise to ₹810 in the short-term. Traders can go long now at ₹772. Accumulate on dips at ₹764. Keep the stop-loss at ₹747 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹782 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹790. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹795 when the price touches ₹802. Exit the long positions at ₹810.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)