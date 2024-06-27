The short-term outlook is bullish for ICICI Securities. The stock has just made a bullish breakout of its sideways consolidation that was in place since mid-March this year. Support is in the ₹760-750 zone. The chances are looking high for the stock to sustain above ₹750 going forward. Moving average cross-over on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case. It indicates that the downside could be limited, and dips will be bought.
ICICI Securities share price can rise to ₹810 in the short-term. Traders can go long now at ₹772. Accumulate on dips at ₹764. Keep the stop-loss at ₹747 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹782 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹790. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹795 when the price touches ₹802. Exit the long positions at ₹810.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.