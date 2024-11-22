The stock of Metropolis Healthcare has been depreciating for over two months. It started to fall after facing resistance at ₹2,300. The latest leg of decline happened over the past week, where it broke below the support at ₹2,085.

However, the price action hints that the downtrend is losing momentum. Moreover, the stock has a strong support at ₹2,000 and the 200-day moving average lies at ₹1,950.

Video Credit: Businessline

So, a decline below ₹1,950 is less likely. We expect a rebound between ₹1,950 and ₹2,000, which can take the stock to ₹2,200. So, participants can buy now at ₹2,012 and accumulate at ₹1,975. Place stop-loss at ₹1,930.

When the stock surpasses ₹2,085, trail the stop-loss to ₹2,000. On a rally to ₹2,150, alter the stop-loss to ₹2,090. Exit at ₹2,200.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)