The stock of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has been steadily appreciating since December last year. Last week, it marked a record high of ₹263.10. But then the bulls lost strength, leading to some moderation in price. However, the uptrend has not been invalidated, and the price remains above the 20-day moving average, which is now at ₹239. Also, the price region between ₹235 and ₹240 is a good support band. Therefore, the chance of a rally from the current level appears high. So, participants can buy at ₹243 and accumulate if the price dips to ₹232. Place stop-loss at ₹225. When the price touches ₹255, revise the stop-loss to ₹238. Tighten the stop-loss further to ₹252 when the stock hits ₹265. Book profits at ₹275.
Today’s Stock Recommendation: December 3, 2024
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.