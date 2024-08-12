Oil India share price has risen very well over the last couple of weeks. On Friday, the stock surged 5 per cent and has closed the week on a strong note.
That keeps the broader uptrend intact and keeps the door open for more rise. Support is in the ₹610-₹600 region. Also, the 8-day and the 21-day moving averages at ₹600 and ₹587 have been limiting the downside very well since mid-June this year.
Oil India share price can rise to ₹700-₹705 in the coming weeks.
Traders can go long now at around ₹644. Accumulate on dips at ₹620. Keep the stop-loss at ₹595. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹655 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹670.
Move the stop-loss further up to ₹675 when the price touches ₹685. Exit the long positions at ₹700.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.