Shyam Metalics and Energy has begun the week on a strong note by making a bullish breakout on Monday. The 6 per cent surge on Monday has taken the share price well above the crucial resistance level of ₹695. This has boosted the bullish momentum. Shyam Metalics and Energy share price can rise to ₹825 in the coming weeks. Any intermediate dips are likely to be limited to the ₹700-₹695 support zone.
Fresh buyers are likely to come into the market around this level. Traders can go long now at ₹714. Accumulate on dips at ₹705. Keep the stop-loss at ₹675 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹725 as soon as the stock goes up to ₹740. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹770 when the price touches ₹795. Exit the long positions at ₹820
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.