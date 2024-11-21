Lupin’s stock started showing weakness in early October after facing resistance at ₹2,250. So far in November, it has seen a steady decline in price, which led to the price slipping below the support at ₹2,070.

This has opened the door for further depreciation from the current market price. While ₹2,000 is the nearest support, given the selling momentum, we anticipate the stock to fall to ₹1,960 in the near-term.

Video Credit: Businessline

Therefore, traders can consider going short at ₹2,040 and place initial stop-loss at ₹2,070. When the price drops below ₹2,000, revise the stop-loss to ₹2,050.

On a decline to ₹1,980, tighten the stop-loss further to ₹2,010. Liquidate the trade at ₹1,960. In case the stock opens above ₹2,060 on Thursday, refrain from going short.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)