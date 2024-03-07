The short-term outlook is bullish for Bharti Airtel. The stock has been rising very well since the beginning of this week. The share price has surged about 6 per cent so far this week. The overall trend is up and the momentum is strong. Support is around ₹1,160. Intermediate dips are likely to be limited to this support. Considering the strength in the recent rise, buyers are likely to come into the market at lower levels.

Bharti Airtel share price can rise to ₹1,265 in a couple of weeks. Traders can go long now at around ₹1,194. Accumulate on dips at ₹1,170. Keep a stop-loss at ₹1,145. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,205 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹1,230. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,225 when the price touches ₹1,245. Exit the longs at ₹1,260.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)