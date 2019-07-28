Future Perfect

Take a long call on Tata Motors

KS Badri Narayanan

The stock of Tata Motors (₹148) rules at a crucial level. Though the long-term outlook remains weak, in the short term, the stock could see a bounce back. While it finds strong support at ₹136, an immediate resistance appears at ₹168. However, only a close above ₹232 will alter the current negative trend for the stock. Till such time, the counter will move in a rough terrain only.

F&O pointers: The counter, which had witnessed unwinding of long positions and heavy short build-up, saw reversal of trend in the second-half of Friday and added fresh longs. Trading in options indicate that the stock will move in the ₹140-160 range.

 

 

Strategy: Traders can consider buying ₹160-call on Tata Motors. The option closed with a premium of ₹3.15. As the market lot is 3,000 stocks per lot, traders have to incur an initial outgo of ₹9,450, which will be the maximum loss one can suffer in this strategy. Maximum loss will happen if Tata Motors close at or below ₹160.

On the other hand, profit is unlimited if the stock zooms strongly in this series itself. A close above ₹163.15 will start yielding gains for traders. We advice traders to hold the position for two weeks initially. Traders can consider exiting the position with a minimum loss of ₹3,800 or with a profit of ₹7,500.

Aggressive traders, who can withstand wild swings and deep pockets, could even consider buying ₹155-call that closed at ₹4.70. Exit can be considered either at a loss of ₹7,500 or at a profit of ₹14,000.

Follow up: Those who did not book profit can exit from Maruti Suzuki position.

 

Published on July 28, 2019
TOPICS
futures and options
stocks and shares
Tata Motors Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.