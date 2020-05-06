Tata Chemicals (₹290.5): Buy

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
The stock of Tata Chemicals gained 4.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key near-term resistance at ₹285. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend that has been in place since recording a 52-week low at ₹197 in late March this year. While trending up, the stock had conclusively breached a key resistance at ₹240 in early April and continued to trend upwards. Moreover, the stock had recently breached its 200-day moving average and trades well above it. It hovers above 50-DMA as well.
The daily relative strength index features in the bullish zone and the weekly RSI is charting upwards in the neutral region. Also, the daily price rate of change indicator is hovering in the positive territory implying buying interest.
With the reinforcement of the short-term uptrend, the stock has the potential to trend upwards in the upcoming trading sessions. Short-term targets are ₹303 and ₹308. Traders with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels with a fixed stop-loss at ₹284 levels.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...