Tata Coffee (₹113.8): Buy

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The stock of Tata Coffee gained 6.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Tuesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹112 levels.
This rally provides investors with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. After a minor corrective decline, the stock found support at around ₹100 in late September 2020 and was on a medium term sideways consolidation phase in the band between ₹100 and ₹112 until recently. Moreover, the stock trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages.
Over the past three trading session, there has been an increase in volume. The daily as well as the weekly relative strength indices have entered the bullish zone backing the recent up-move. Further, the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators featuring in the positive terrain implying buying interest.
The short-term outlook is bullish for Tata Coffee. It has strength to extend the current rally to hit ₹118.5 and ₹121. Traders with a short term horizon can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹111.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...