Can Cadila Healthcare stock reverse its downtrend?

I bought shares of Cadila Healthcare at ₹550. I have been trying to average it, but the stock is continuously in a downtrend. What is the short- and long-term view for this stock and at what point can I consider averaging?

Hari Prasadh

Cadila Healthcare (₹396.10): As you have rightly said, the stock is in a strong downtrend. Key resistances are at ₹450 and ₹500. The stock will have to rise past ₹500 in order to become bullish again. But that looks less likely to happen immediately. Immediate support is at ₹385 – the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. A short-lived bounce from ₹385 to ₹430-₹450 cannot be ruled out. But the downtrend will continue to remain intact. A fresh fall thereafter can break ₹385 and see a fall to ₹300 and even ₹250 in the coming months.

If you intend to hold the stock, you can accumulate at ₹305 and ₹255. The second option could be that you can exit and book loss at current levels and then buy the stock afresh at ₹305 and ₹245.

I am holding the shares of Aarti industries at ₹1,084. What is the short-term outlook for this stock? Should I book loss now?

Sanjay

Aarti Industries (₹993.25): You have bought the stock almost near the top. In the short term, there is a crucial support at ₹920. A break below it can drag the stock down to ₹840 and even ₹790.

On the other hand, if the stock manages to sustain above ₹920, it can consolidate between ₹920 and ₹1,150 for some time and then possibly break the range on the upside. The target on a break above ₹1,150 will be ₹1,350. For now, you can hold the stock with a stop-loss at ₹895.

I have bought shares of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) at ₹140. I don’t see the stock price moving up. Please advise.

Pranav Chordia

IOCL (₹124.1): The stock has formed a strong base above ₹70 and has been in an uptrend now. The rally since September last year has reversed the long-term downtrend that was in place since 2017. Strong support is in the ₹110-₹100 region.

As long as the stock stays above ₹100, the chances are high for it to rise towards ₹155-₹160 and even ₹170 in the short term. You can consider accumulating the stock at current levels. Hold it with a stop-loss at ₹90. Assuming that you are a short-term investor, consider booking profits at ₹165. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹135 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹148.

