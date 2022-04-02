hamburger

Technical Analysis

Tech Query: Can Kotak Mahindra Bank avoid a steep fall?

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 02, 2022

We zoom in on its prospects, as also that of two other stocks

What is the technical outlook for the stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

Rahul Nangalia

Kotak Mahindra Bank (₹1,776.7): The stock is hovering above a very crucial level. ₹1,720-₹1,700 is an important support zone to watch. The stock has to sustain above this support and rise past ₹1,870 decisively in the coming weeks. Only in that case can the outlook turn convincingly bullish. If that happens, the stock can rise to ₹2,400-₹2,500 over the next six to twelve months. But if it breaks below ₹1,700, the sell-off can intensify. It will confirm a complex head and shoulder reversal pattern on the chart. Such a break can drag the stock down to ₹1,570-₹1,550 initially. Thereafter a corrective rally to ₹1,700 is a possibility.

But the trend will continue to remain down. A fresh fall from ₹1,700 thereafter will have the potential to take the stock down towards ₹1,400 and even ₹1,300. You have to buy on a break above ₹1,870, if that happens immediately. In this case, keep a stop-loss at ₹1,660. Hold it for the target of ₹2,450. If the second scenario of a break below ₹1,700 happens now, then wait for dips and buy for about 30 per cent of your intended amount at ₹1,570. Buy more for another 40 per cent at ₹1,430 and the balance 30 per cent at ₹1,340. Keep a stop-loss of ₹1,120 in this case. Target can be at ₹2,550 which will take a minimum of two years.

I have purchased Avenue Supermarts (DMart) at ₹4,900. What is the outlook for this stock?

P V Ramana

Avenue Supermarts (₹4,082.30): The stock is in a downtrend now. The stock made a high of ₹5,899.90 in October last year and has tumbled 44 per cent from there. Within the downtrend, the stock has been consolidating sideways between ₹3,880 and ₹4,450 since February this year. There is an important support at ₹4,000. A strong rise above ₹4,400 will be needed to indicate a trend reversal. In case it breaks below ₹3,880 from here, a fall to ₹3,700 is possible. A subsequent break below ₹3,700 will see a steeper fall towards ₹3,400. However, the chances are high that the downside could be limited to ₹3,700 from here.

For now, we can expect the current sideways move to continue and then a test of ₹3,700 can happen in the next one-two months. Assuming that you are a long-term investor, accumulate the stock at ₹3,740. Keep a stop-loss at ₹3,540. A fresh rise from around ₹3,700 will have the potential to take the stock up towards ₹6,000 again over the long term.

I am holding the shares of Finolex Industries at an average price of ₹183. Can I accumulate this stock on dips?

Rajesh K

Finolex Industries (₹153.9): The stock has been in a strong downtrend since the last week of October last year. Currently it is consolidating above the key support level of ₹145. The chances are high for the stock to break ₹145 and fall further towards ₹130-₹125. The 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level at ₹137 can be an intermediate support above ₹130. You can wait for the stock to fall further from current levels.

Accumulate the stock at ₹138 and then at ₹128. In case the stock falls further, breaking below ₹128, it can test ₹110 on the downside. If that happens, buy more at ₹113. The fall to ₹125 or ₹110 can happen possibly in the next three months. You have to keep a stop-loss at ₹97. The fall extending beyond ₹110 is unlikely. However, the bias on the charts is that the stock can very well remain above ₹125 itself. A fresh rise either from ₹125 itself or from ₹110 will have the potential to take the stock up to ₹300 over the next two-three years.

Published on April 02, 2022
