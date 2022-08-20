hamburger

Technical Analysis

Tech Query: Can Kotak Mahindra Bank break out of its range?

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 20, 2022

We zoom in on Kota Mahindra Bank’s prospects, as also that of Quess Corp

What is the outlook for the stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank? The stock does nor seem to be moving much.

Ankit Bhatnagar

Kotak Mahindra Bank (₹1,877.35): The stock has been broadly range bound between ₹1,630 and ₹1,990 since December last year. It touched a high of ₹1,942.6 on Friday and has come off sharply. This indicates that the range is intact. The overall bias is positive. But whether this breakout above ₹1,990 will happen now itself remains a question. Such a break can take the stock up to ₹2,350 and ₹2,550. If the breakout happens now itself, then the rise to ₹2,350-2,550 can happen by this year-end or by the first quarter next year.

In case the stock reverses lower and falls below ₹1,800 from here, then one more leg of fall towards ₹1,650-1,630 is possible. Investors can buy the stock in small quantity, say 40 per cent of the intended amount at current levels. If a reversal is seen, then buy more on dips at ₹1,680. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,530. Revise the stop-loss up to ₹2,050 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹2,250. Exit 50 per cent of the holding at ₹2,350 and move the stop-loss for the rest of the holding up to ₹2,280. Exit the remaining positions at ₹2,500.

Quess Corp has come from its high. What is the technical outlook for this stock?

Iqbal Khan

Quess Corp (₹577.05): The stock made a high of ₹990 in September last year and has come down sharply from there. Though it found support at a low of ₹527 in March this year, the bounce from here seems to lack strength. Crucial support is at ₹520. The price action over the last few weeks looks like the stock is forming a base above this support. Resistances are at ₹630 and ₹685. A strong rise past these hurdles will give an early sign of bullishness. A further rise past ₹720 will confirm the same. In that case the stock can move up to ₹850-900 over the next three-four quarters.

But if the stock falls below ₹520, it will be under huge pressure. In that case, a fall to ₹300-200 can be seen again. Investors with high-risk appetite can buy at current levels. But keep a very tight stop-loss at ₹480. Move the stop-loss up to ₹640 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹710. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹730 when the stock touches ₹810. Exit the stock at ₹850.

Published on August 20, 2022
stocks and shares
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Quess Corp Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you